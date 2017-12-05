Cyprus Police: 1 arrest after boat arrives with 38 migrants

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police say one man has been detained after a boat loaded with 38 migrants arrived at Cyprus' northwestern coast.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides says the man was identified by passengers as the captain of the boat that set sail from Mersin, Turkey.

Angelides says the 33 men, one woman and four children — all believed to be from Syria — were taken to a migrant accommodation centre outside the capital of Nicosia.