Cyprus Police: 1 arrest after boat arrives with 38 migrants
A
A
Share via Email
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police say one man has been detained after a boat loaded with 38 migrants arrived at Cyprus' northwestern coast.
Police spokesman Andreas Angelides says the man was identified by passengers as the captain of the boat that set sail from Mersin, Turkey.
Angelides says the 33 men, one woman and four children — all believed to be from Syria — were taken to a migrant accommodation
A police patrol vessel towed the boat to
Most Popular
-
Businessman accused of bilking Filipino workers pleads guilty in Halifax court
-
Nova Scotia man assaulted, robbed of hundreds of dollars in own yard: police
-
Black in Halifax: Coun. Lindell Smith speaks up about standing out at City Hall
-
'I never wanted to hurt anybody,' accused killer says in death of off-duty cop