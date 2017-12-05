Detroit lawyer turns in Rosa Parks items in bankruptcy case
DETROIT — Several items that belonged to civil rights icon Rosa Parks have been surrendered by her former attorney in Detroit as part of a bankruptcy case against him.
The Detroit News reports the items include a signed, first-edition copy of Booker T. Washington's 1901 autobiography.
Lawyer Gregory Reed was Parks' legal adviser in the 1990s. He was ordered to surrender more than 100 items two years ago to satisfy creditors. But several items are still missing.
Reed has said most of the items belonged to a
Parks became a pioneer in the civil rights movement by refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955.
