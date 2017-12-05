News / World

Egypt says Mubarak-era security chief arrested

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012 file photo, former Egyptian Interior Minister Habib el-Adly, center, arrives at a court house in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's state news agency said Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, that police arrested el-Adly who has been in hiding since his conviction of corruption in April. El-Adly served as interior minister for more than a decade under ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak. His time in office saw a dramatic increase in police brutality, a practice that has been cited as among the chief reasons behind the 2011 uprising that toppled Mubarak. (AP Photo/Mohammed al-Law, File)

CAIRO — Egyptian police have arrested a former interior minister who has been in hiding since his April conviction on corruption charges, the state news agency reported Tuesday.

The report did not say where Habib el-Adly was arrested.

El-Adly, 79, served as interior minister in charge of police for more than a decade under ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak. His time in office saw a dramatic increase in police brutality, one of the main grievances underlying the 2011 uprising that toppled Mubarak.

El-Adly is appealing his conviction.

Both Mubarak and el-Adly were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for their part in the killing of protesters in the 2011 uprising. They successfully appealed the conviction and have since been acquitted.

