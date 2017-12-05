Egypt says Mubarak-era security chief arrested

CAIRO — Egyptian police have arrested a former interior minister who has been in hiding since his April conviction on corruption charges, the state news agency reported Tuesday.

The report did not say where Habib el-Adly was arrested.

El-Adly, 79, served as interior minister in charge of police for more than a decade under ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak. His time in office saw a dramatic increase in police brutality, one of the main grievances underlying the 2011 uprising that toppled Mubarak.

El-Adly is appealing his conviction.