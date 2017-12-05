EU calls on US to stick to Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS — The European Union's top diplomat says the United States stepping away from a landmark nuclear deal would be counterproductive and insisted other disputes with Tehran should be tackled otherwise.

Federica Mogherini said Tuesday after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the EU attaches great importance on upholding the agreement, adding that scrapping the deal "would not put us in a better position to discuss all the rest, on the contrary."

Under the 2015 accord, Iran curbed its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international economic sanctions.