Father fatally shot in front of wife, young son and family

IRVINGTON, N.J. — Family members say a New Jersey man was shot and killed in front of his wife and 8-year-old son in an apparent robbery.

The victim's godfather, Alberto Alvarez, says witnesses watched while 29-year-old Marcos Angamarca-Yupa was shot in the head by one of two suspects demanding money from him and his wife late Monday. WNBC-TV reports police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office quickly responded to the Irvington Township building.

Officials confirmed the victim's identity.

A crowd of people were seen praying and lighting candles in the area early Tuesday. It wasn't clear if there were any suspects in custody.