Father fatally shot in front of wife, young son and family
IRVINGTON, N.J. — Family members say a New Jersey man was shot and killed in front of his wife and 8-year-old son in an apparent robbery.
The victim's godfather, Alberto Alvarez, says witnesses watched while 29-year-old Marcos Angamarca-Yupa was shot in the head by one of two suspects demanding money from him and his wife late Monday. WNBC-TV reports police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office quickly responded to the Irvington Township building.
Officials confirmed the victim's identity.
A crowd of people were seen praying and lighting candles in the area early Tuesday. It wasn't clear if there were any suspects in custody.
Authorities say they are still gathering information and will release more information as soon as possible.
