Finland: Russian plane likely violated its airspace
A
A
Share via Email
TALLINN, Estonia — Finland's
The ministry said Tuesday that "the suspected violation" occurred at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) near the city of Porvoo over the Gulf of Finland.
The international air corridor over the Gulf of Finland on the Baltic Sea is narrow and Finland has experienced several air violations by military and civilian aircraft from
The ministry said the Finnish Border Guard will investigate the matter.
Most Popular
-
Threats against charitable bus owner being investigated by Calgary Police Hate Crimes Unit
-
'They're out there': Families of missing couple determined to keep searching
-
-
'I never wanted to hurt anybody,' accused killer says in death of off-duty cop