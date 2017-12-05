Finland: Russian plane likely violated its airspace

TALLINN, Estonia — Finland's defence ministry says a Russian Tupolev Tu-154 likely violated the country's airspace.

The ministry said Tuesday that "the suspected violation" occurred at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) near the city of Porvoo over the Gulf of Finland.

The international air corridor over the Gulf of Finland on the Baltic Sea is narrow and Finland has experienced several air violations by military and civilian aircraft from neighbouring Russia.