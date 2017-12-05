Ford ups electric push in China as Beijing transforms market

NEW YORK — At least 30 per cent of the new vehicles Ford will roll out in China by 2025 will be electric, with Beijing pushing hard to improve air quality for people living in smoke-choked cities.

The Detroit automaker said Tuesday that the 15 new electric vehicles, part of the 50 new vehicles it is introducing to China's massive market in the next 18 years, will be Lincolns and Fords. Its joint venture with Anhui Zotye Automobile Co., announced last month, will produce a separate range of electric vehicles under a new brand.