French literati, 'immortal' of Academie Francaise, dies

PARIS — Jean d'Ormesson, a very public face among the usually discreet "immortals" of the prestigious Academie Francaise, whom French President Emmanuel Macron called a "prince of letters," has died. He was 92.

The academy announced that d'Ormesson, a writer, philosopher and newspaper commentator, died on Tuesday. It did not provide a cause of death.

A dapper man known for his charm and wit, he appeared regularly on French TV — unlike most other lifetime members of the academy.