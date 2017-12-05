Greece: Clashes near PM's office over bailout labour reforms
ATHENS, Greece — Demonstrators broke their way into Greece's Labor Ministry and clashed with riot police outside the prime minister's office Tuesday, in protest against a new agreement between the country and bailout creditors that includes limiting the right to strike.
Police fired tear gas outside the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after protesters forced their way past a cordon and clashed with officers on duty.
Earlier, demonstrators forced open the shuttered entrance of the Labor Ministry on a busy commercial street in the
The clashes occurred hours after finance ministers from the 19 eurozone countries backed a provisional agreement on the terms of a late-January bailout disbursement.
Under the provisional agreement, the government also commits to expand the privatization of a state power company and help speed up efforts to clear a huge backlog of banks' soured loans — measures that are both politically unpopular.
A legal amendment to toughen strike rules was proposed in parliament as part of unrelated draft legislation late Monday and withdrawn hours later for further consultation.
Tuesday's protest was organized by a union control by the Greek Communist Party, which has led multiple protests against Tsipras' left-led coalition government.
"This government of dirty tricks. It has surprised everyone with its willingness to take instructions from the (bailout creditors)," Communist Party deputy Christos Katsotis said.
