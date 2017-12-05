Harvard poll: Millennials pessimistic about country's future
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A new Harvard poll has found that two-thirds of millennials have more fear than hope about the country's future.
The poll released Tuesday by the university's Institute for Politics also found 54
The poll found President Donald Trump's job approval rating among millennials continues to decline, from 32
On social issues, 53
The poll surveyed 2,037 youths aged 18 to 29 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10.
