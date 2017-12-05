Hundreds flee as flames engulf California beachfront homes
VENTURA, Calif. — The flames and smoke seemed to come out of nowhere, barely giving residents of the Southern California beach community of Ventura time to grab important papers and a beloved family pet before fleeing for their lives.
When thousands of evacuees began returning Tuesday after a wildfire had charred 70 square miles (181 square
Others, sometimes just next door, had survived.
David Rensin and his wife were among the lucky ones, learning Tuesday they had a home to go back to.
Two blocks away, John and Linda Keasler were not. They had watched helplessly the night before as their three-story, ocean-view apartment building burned down.
Still, the Keaslers and others were grateful that no one died.
