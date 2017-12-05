Hungary says anti-George Soros campaign most successful yet
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Hungarian government's spokesman says its campaign against the influence of Hungarian-American financier George Soros is the "most successful" of its "national consultations" asking voters for their opinions on different issues.
Soros says the questionnaire's statements contain "distortions or outright lies" of his views. He has recently released videos — in Hungarian with English subtitles — detailing his views on Hungary, migration and his differences with Hungary's staunchly anti-immigration prime minister, Viktor Orban.
