Illegal landfill leads to charges for Florida man
MIAMI — An illegal Florida landfill piled with trash 40 feet (12
The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said in a news release Tuesday that 55-year-old Gelio Justino Hernandez is charged with operating an illegal landfill and failing to obtain proper permits.
Authorities say the site covering more than 3 acres (1 hectare) is piled with wood, concrete, oil buckets, roofing materials, tires, metal, carpet and plant debris that is in danger of catching fire.
In December 2016 the landfill burned for two weeks, forcing some
Court records Tuesday did not list an attorney for Hernandez.
