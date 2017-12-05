Man who fired at police shot, killed by deputy in Virginia

SALEM, Va. — Virginia State Police say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who authorities say fired at police vehicles after shooting into a home.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office received a call early Tuesday about a man who was trying to force his way into a home in Salem, 120 miles (193 kilometres ) southwest of Charlottesville. Deputies say when the man could not get inside, he began firing a handgun at the house.

Police say when deputies pulled up at the scene, the man began shooting at their vehicles. Troopers say one of the deputies returned fire and shot the man, who later died at a hospital.

No one else was injured.