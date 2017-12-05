Man who fired at police shot, killed by deputy in Virginia
A
A
Share via Email
SALEM, Va. — Virginia State Police say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who authorities say fired at police vehicles after shooting into a home.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office received a call early Tuesday about a man who was trying to force his way into a home in Salem, 120 miles (193
Police say when deputies pulled up at the scene, the man began shooting at their vehicles. Troopers say one of the deputies returned fire and shot the man, who later died at a hospital.
No one else was injured.
State Police will investigate the shooting.
Most Popular
-
Businessman accused of bilking Filipino workers pleads guilty in Halifax court
-
Nova Scotia man assaulted, robbed of hundreds of dollars in own yard: police
-
Black in Halifax: Coun. Lindell Smith speaks up about standing out at City Hall
-
'I never wanted to hurt anybody,' accused killer says in death of off-duty cop