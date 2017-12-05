Markets Right Now: US stocks open mostly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in health care companies.

Medical device maker Boston Scientific rose 1.7 per cent early Tuesday and drugmaker AbbVie rose 1.3 per cent .

Auto parts retailer AutoZone jumped 6.8 per cent after reporting a stronger quarter than anlaysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 was little changed at 2,638.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 4 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 24,294. The Nasdaq composite rose 25 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 6,800.