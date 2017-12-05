Markets Right Now: US stocks open mostly higher
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in health care companies.
Medical device maker Boston Scientific rose 1.7
Auto parts retailer AutoZone jumped 6.8
The Standard & Poor's 500 was little changed at 2,638.
The Dow Jones industrials rose 4 points, less than 0.1
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.38
