Mueller details $3M spent on early months of Russia probe

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller says that during the first few months of his investigation his office spent $3.2 million investigating Russian election interference and possible co-ordination with associates of President Donald Trump.

That's according to a copy of Mueller's report obtained by The Associated Press.

Mueller's office says in the report that about $1.7 million was for salary and benefits. Mueller also reports in addition to his office, the Justice Department has spent $3.5 million to support the investigation. The report covers from May 17, the date of Mueller's appointment, through Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year.