News / World

Mueller details $3M spent on early months of Russia probe

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort accompanied by his lawyers, arrives at U.S. Federal Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller say Manafort has been working on an op-ed with a longtime colleague ‚Äúassessed to have ties‚Äù to a Russian intelligence service. Court papers say that Manafort and the colleague sought to publish the op-ed under someone else‚Äôs name and intended it to influence public opinion about his work in Ukraine. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort accompanied by his lawyers, arrives at U.S. Federal Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller say Manafort has been working on an op-ed with a longtime colleague ‚Äúassessed to have ties‚Äù to a Russian intelligence service. Court papers say that Manafort and the colleague sought to publish the op-ed under someone else‚Äôs name and intended it to influence public opinion about his work in Ukraine. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller says that during the first few months of his investigation his office spent $3.2 million investigating Russian election interference and possible co-ordination with associates of President Donald Trump.

That's according to a copy of Mueller's report obtained by The Associated Press.

Mueller's office says in the report that about $1.7 million was for salary and benefits. Mueller also reports in addition to his office, the Justice Department has spent $3.5 million to support the investigation. The report covers from May 17, the date of Mueller's appointment, through Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year.

So far, the special counsel has charged four people as part of the investigation including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular