New Mexico national monuments to remain intact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The boundaries of New Mexico's two national monuments that were under review will remain intact, but Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says modifications will be made to protect the long-standing culture of grazing and to ensure hunters and anglers don't lose access.

Zinke said Tuesday his decision to keep Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and the Rio Grande Del Norte national monuments the same size followed discussions with the governor, the state's congressional delegation, ranchers and conservationists.

In a conference call with reporters, Zinke said the administration was comfortable with the New Mexico monuments and wanted to ensure they could be actively managed in perpetuity.