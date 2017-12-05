Oakland workers strike, closing offices, stopping services
OAKLAND, Calif. — Thousands of city workers in Oakland went on strike Tuesday, shutting down street cleaning, library and other public services after union leaders and city officials couldn't agree on a new
Police and fire services are not affected but city officers were closed and parking regulations will not be enforced.
Like the rest of the San Francisco Bay Area, the city of 400,000 people is seeing housing costs skyrocket, and employees say their salaries are not enough to keep up with rising costs.
Talks broke down Monday after the city refused a union proposal to bring in an informal mediator.
Members of Service Employees International Union Local 1021 have worked without a contract since June 30. Members of an engineers union also joined the walkout.
Schaaf said she wants a fair contract that is fiscally prudent. While she deeply values city workers, she said, "we cannot spend more than we can afford."