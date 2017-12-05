Pentagon: 'Troubling' lapses in giving criminal data to FBI

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's watchdog agency says it found a "troubling" number of failures this year by the military services to alert the FBI to criminal history information.

In a report Tuesday, the Pentagon's inspector general released results from a monthslong assessment it coincidentally was completing at the time of the Nov. 5 Texas church shooting in which a former Air Force member killed 26 people. The former airman, Devin P. Kelley, had been convicted of assaulting family members in a 2012 court martial, but the information was not passed on to the FBI as required by Pentagon regulations.