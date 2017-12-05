Philadelphia pays $250,000 to settle police photo lawsuits
Philadelphia will pay $250,000 to two people who say they were roughed up while taking photographs of police officers.
The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday announced settlements in the cases of Amanda Geraci and Rick Fields.
Fields says an officer handcuffed him and broke the screen of his phone because he was taking photos of police responding to what looked like the scene of a party in 2013. He says the officer asked him, "Do you like taking pictures of grown men?"
Geraci says an officer pinned her up against a pillar and shouted in her face because she took photographs of an arrest in 2012.
A Philadelphia spokesman says settling the lawsuits was in the city's "best interests."
