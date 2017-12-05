Philippine police to rejoin anti-drug operations

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the police and other law enforcement agencies to rejoin anti-drug operations, overturning his earlier directive to leave it to the government's anti-drug agency to handle the much-criticized deadly campaign.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday that Duterte approved a memorandum directing the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to resume "providing active support" to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in anti-drug operations.