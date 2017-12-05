Police chief credits first responders with saving his life

RICHMOND, Vt. — A Vermont police chief is thanking first responders for working quickly to save him during a medical emergency two months ago.

Richmond Police Chief Al Buck was pursuing a burglary suspect in a high-speed chase on Oct. 20, when he suffered a massive heart attack and stopped his pursuit. NECN reports Vermont State Police Sgt. Paul Ravelin and other officers stopped to revive Buck with CPR and shocks from a defibrillator.

Paramedics say Ravelin and other first responders' actions kept Buck's blood flowing until he could receive hospital treatment.