Police: Fugitive fired at officers during high-speed chase

WOOSTER, Ohio — Police are searching for a fugitive suspected of shooting at Ohio officers during a high-speed chase.

Authorities say that James Schmidt, who's known as Bubba, fired at Wooster police and Wayne County sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning. They say several police vehicles were hit. No one was seriously hurt.

Police say the Orrville man was spotted at a Wal-Mart around 1:30 a.m. and fled in a vehicle with a woman when authorities tried to stop him. An officer tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the woman may have been an "unwilling participant."

Investigators allege Schmidt later crashed in a field and fled, then broke into a home and escaped in a stolen grey SUV. Police are looking for that vehicle.