Police: NY teller stole $160K from customer's bank accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. — State police have charged a New York woman with stealing more than $150,000 from a customer's accounts at an upstate bank where she worked.

Troopers say 33-year-old Alicia Smarro, of Troy, was arrested Monday on charges that include grand larceny, falsifying business records and identity theft.

Investigators say Smarro used her position as a teller for Bank of America to withdraw about $160,000 from two savings accounts belonging to a customer. Police say the thefts occurred in neighbouring Albany and Rensselaer counties over a one-year period ending this past March.

The victim has since been reimbursed by the bank. Trooper say Smarro had been fired because of an unrelated matter.