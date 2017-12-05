Recreational pot rules move to San Francisco mayor for OK

San Francisco is another step closer to allowing recreational weed sales in January after city supervisors approved marijuana regulations in a mandatory second vote

Supervisors approved the rules Tuesday in a perfunctory vote and Mayor Ed Lee's office said he will sign the rules.

San Francisco will not be ready for recreational weed sales New Year's Day when adult-use becomes legal throughout California.

The legislation will take effect 30 days after the mayor signs it, so San Francisco could have recreational marijuana for sale Jan. 5 or 6 if Lee signs it Tuesday or Wednesday.

San Francisco already has more than 40 authorized medical marijuana outlets that could start selling in 2018 although those businesses will still require state permits.