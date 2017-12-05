Review finds mistakes made before 5-year-old girl was killed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina's review of the case of a 5-year-old girl who was sold by her mother for $200 shows law enforcement and school authorities had concerns about Shaniya Davis' family but didn't alert child welfare officials.

Media outlets report local law enforcement found children in the family home during a drug raid in July 2009, and local school officials were concerned about the family, but neither told the Cumberland County Department of Social Services. Shaniya was killed in November 2009.

The man convicted of killing her was sentenced to death. Her mother received a lengthy term.