Russia faces partial ban from 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

Russian flags, anthems and uniforms will be banned but many of the country’s athletes will still be allowed to compete at the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in the wake of a massive doping scandal.

The International Olympic Committee announced the decision from Lausanne, Switzerland following its executive board meeting Tuesday.

The IOC, which also suspended the Russian Olympic committee and IOC member Alexander Zhukov on Tuesday,

Russia could refuse the offer and boycott the games.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be humiliating for his country to compete without national symbols.

The IOC also imposed a lifetime Olympic ban on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, the organizer of soccer's 2018 World Cup, and imposed a fine of $15 million on the Russian Olympic committee.

This is the one step harsher than what the IOC did for the 2016 Summer Games but far less than the full ban that many athletes and sport bodies were calling for.

Russia’s massive scheme to dope its athletes and cover it up was first brought to light in December, 2014 — 10 months after the Sochi Olympics — by German journalist Hajo Seppelt.

Other more detailed and damming investigations followed, including a report by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren, appointed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

He concluded that Russia had engaged in a state-sponsored doping program that covered 30 sports and tainted Russian results between 2012 and 2015, which included both the London Summer Olympics and Sochi Winter Olympics.

Throughout those revelations, the IOC has twisted itself into knots trying to find a way to appease an outraged sporting community while still keeping Russia happy and its athletes competing.

At last summer’s Rio Olympics — their first chance to make a strong statement — they dumped the problem into the laps of the individual sport federations to decide which Russian athletes could compete. Hundreds of Russian athletes landed in Rio and they won 56 medals.

Now, just two months ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the IOC was forced to make the decision on Russia again.

But this time it had two more damning investigations of its own to consider.

IOC member and Swiss lawyer Denis Oswald has been verifying the evidence in McLaren’s report to bring cases against individual Russian athletes and, so far, 25 athletes have been disqualified, banned from the Olympics for life, and 11 medals stripped.

The other IOC investigation, chaired by former president of Switzerland Samuel Schmid, was to determine if an “institutional conspiracy” existed in Russia and that is the report that the executive committee received before making their decision Tuesday.

The Schmid Report confirmed “the systemic manipulation of the anti-doping rules and system in Russia,” the IOC stated.

Yet, they still opted for a route that allows Russian athletes who may have benefited from the doping scheme to compete.