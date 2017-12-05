Russian long-range bombers strike IS in eastern Syria

MOSCOW — The Russian military says six of its long-range bombers have raided the Islamic State group in eastern Syria.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the Tu-22 bombers struck the IS ammunition deports, fortified positions and groups of militants near al-Sayal in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

It said Tuesday's strike helped the Syrian government forces made further advances in the area. The strike comes on top of missions flown by Russian jets based in Syria.