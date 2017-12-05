Russian strategic bombers visit Indonesia

MOSCOW — The Russian military says its strategic bombers have flown to Indonesia, a visit that showcases Russia's military power.

The Russian Defence Ministry said two Tu-95 strategic bombers landed on Biak Island on Tuesday. They were accompanied by two heavy-lift Il-76 transports that carried support crew and supplies. The ministry said the bombers flew from Russia's far-eastern Amur region and were refuelled in the air by Il-78 tankers over the Pacific.

The visit by the bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons underlined Russia's resurgent military might and its desire to expand its foothold around the world.