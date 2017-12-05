Russian strategic bombers visit Indonesia
MOSCOW — The Russian military says its strategic bombers have flown to Indonesia, a visit that showcases Russia's military power.
The visit by the bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons underlined Russia's resurgent military might and its desire to expand its foothold around the world.
Russian state television stations reported that the bombers would spend a few days on Biak, part of Indonesia's easternmost Papua province, but there was no immediate indication that such flights could continue in the future.