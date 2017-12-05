South Carolina coastal city to consider tax for advertising

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Residents of a South Carolina coastal city will consider whether to impose a sales tax to pay for tourism advertising.

Local media outlets reported that North Myrtle Beach City Council voted Monday night to have city residents decide whether to approve a tourism development fee.

City residents would vote March 6 on whether to add the tax.

North Myrtle Beach's chamber of commerce has pushed for such a tax.

Myrtle Beach has the tax and has more than $27 million for tourism marketing.