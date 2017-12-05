South Carolina coastal city to consider tax for advertising
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Residents of a South Carolina coastal city will consider whether to impose a sales tax to pay for tourism advertising.
Local media outlets reported that North Myrtle Beach City Council voted Monday night to have city residents decide whether to approve a tourism development fee.
City residents would vote March 6 on whether to add the tax.
North Myrtle Beach's chamber of commerce has pushed for such a tax.
Myrtle Beach has the tax and has more than $27 million for tourism marketing.
Officials estimate North Myrtle Beach would get nearly $7 million to use for tourism advertising. The city would also get nearly $2 million annually to reduce local property taxes.