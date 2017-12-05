Suburban St. Louis police officer wounded in shooting

ARNOLD, Mo. — An eastern Missouri police officer was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being shot inside a police SUV by a suspect he was taking to the police department for booking, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the police department in Arnold, a town of about 21,000 people in suburban St. Louis' Jefferson County. The officer was shot once in either the back of the neck or the head, Jefferson County Sheriff's Capt. Gary Higginbotham said at the scene. The officer's name has not been released.

The male suspect also suffered a single shot to the head, but it wasn't clear if the wound was self-inflicted, Higginbotham said. The man is hospitalized but a condition report was not immediately available.

The suspect was being brought in for booking as part of a robbery or burglary investigation, Higginbotham said. Officers inside the police station saw on camera as the black police SUV approached an area of the building where suspects are brought inside.

When the officer never came inside, officers went out and found the SUV crashed and both men wounded inside the vehicle.