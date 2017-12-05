The Latest: Appeals court hears Russian Taliban fighter case

RICHMOND, Va. — The Latest on arguments before a federal appeals court in the case of a former Russian military officer who received a life sentence for leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A federal appeals court has heard a second round of arguments in the case of a former Russian military officer who is serving a life sentence for leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals first heard an appeal from Irek Hamidullin last December. After one of the judges on the three-judge panel announced he was stepping down to become Baltimore's city solicitor, the court agreed to hear additional arguments.

Hamidullin led an attack on Afghan border police officers and coalition forces on behalf of the Taliban and its terrorist organization ally, the Haqqani Network. Hamidullin was captured after being shot and wounded.

In court Tuesday, Hamidullin's lawyer said his client was a soldier, not a criminal, and should have been treated as a lawful combatant. A Justice Department lawyer argued that fighters aligned with the Taliban don't qualify for lawful-combatant status.

The court did not indicate when it would rule.

___

11:20 a.m.

___

5:32 a.m.

