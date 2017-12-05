The Latest: Driver struggled before school-bus crash

HINESVILLE, Ga. — The Latest on a school bus crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Georgia (all times local):

1 p.m.

A Georgia state trooper says video shows a school bus driver struggling with the gear shift right before the bus crashed into a tree, killing a 5-year-old girl and injuring other children.

Lt. Thornell King of the Georgia State Patrol told The Associated Press it's too soon to know whether the 62-year-old bus driver will be charged in the Tuesday morning crash in Liberty County. That's about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) southwest of Savannah.

King said video from the bus's onboard security camera shows the driver trying to bring the bus under control. He said it's possible something malfunctioned.

King identified the girl who died as 5-year-old Cambria Shuman.

___

10 a.m.

Authorities say one child is dead after a school bus crashed into a tree in Georgia.

Liberty County Public Safety Director Mike Hodges said more than 20 children were riding the bus when it crashed early Tuesday during its morning pick-up route. He said one child was killed and the driver suffered serious injuries.

Several other children were taken to area hospitals. Hodges said his understanding is that they suffered "bumps and scrapes and lacerations." He did not know the name of the school where the bus was assigned.