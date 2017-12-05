The Latest: Lawyer says Trump too busy to face lawsuit

NEW YORK — The Latest on a defamation lawsuit filed against President Donald Trump by a former contestant on "The Apprentice" (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump's lawyers say he should be immune from a New York defamation lawsuit filed by a former contestant on his reality TV show "The Apprentice" in part because he's too busy and important.

Attorney Marc Kasowitz argued Tuesday the lawsuit filed by Summer Zervos should at least be delayed until Trump is no longer in office. He says Trump is protected by the U.S. Constitution from being sued in state court while he's president.

Zervos was a contestant on Trump's reality TV show in 2006. She said at a news conference last year that he made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills, California, hotel in 2007.

Trump dismissed her claims as "fabricated and made-up." Zervos sued in January, saying that was defamatory. Her attorneys say they'll be flexible to work around Trump's schedule.

A judge will decide later whether to delay or toss the case.

___

1:15 p.m.

