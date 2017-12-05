The Latest: NAACP protests Trump trip to civil rights museum

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's plans to visit Mississippi (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

The NAACP says the president should cancel his planned appearance at the opening of a Mississippi civil rights museum because of his record on civil rights issues.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson says in a statement that Trump's "statements and policies regarding the protection and enforcement of civil rights have been abysmal."

He's calling Trump's planned attendance "an affront to the veterans of the civil rights movement."

Trump is scheduled to participate in the opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Saturday as part of a visit meant to commemorate the state's bicentennial.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint.

__

5 p.m.

President Donald Trump plans to visit Mississippi for the state's bicentennial and to help open two museums, including one dedicated to civil rights.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will help open the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday.

Activists are threatening to boycott or protest Trump's participation. Sanders says that would be "very sad."

Trump has been criticized for racially charged tweets and comments, including blaming "both sides" for violence at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump has also been critical of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police violence and racism.