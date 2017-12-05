The Latest: Oakland city workers begin strike
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on a strike by Oakland city workers. (all times local):
7:15 a.m.
Oakland city workers have started striking and are picketing outside City Hall.
About 3,000 librarians, street cleaners, sewer workers, building inspectors and other city employees are striking to demand a pay raise.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says the strike is unlawful because the two sides have not reached an impasse.
Police and fire services will not be affected.
Members of Service Employees International Union Local 1021 have worked without a contract since June 30. The union says the city underpays and relies too much on temporary help.
6:44 a.m.
Members of an engineers union will also join the strike.
Oakland has a population of more than 400,000.
