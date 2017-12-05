The Latest: Polls close in Atlanta's mayoral runoff

ATLANTA — The Latest on the Atlanta mayoral race (all times local):

8 p.m.

Polls have closed in a runoff election between two Atlanta councilwomen vying for the city's top job.

Voters were deciding between Mary Norwood, who calls herself an independent, and Keisha Lance Bottoms, the chosen successor of outgoing Mayor Kasim Reed.

A victory for 47-year-old Bottoms would continue a run of African-American mayors that began with Maynard Jackson in the mid-1970s.

A win for 65-year-old Norwood would give Atlanta its first-ever white female mayor and end the Democratic Party's hold on the office since 1879.

Transportation, public safety and affordable housing are among the most pressing challenges facing the city's new mayor.

Atlanta's last white mayor, Sam Massell, left office in 1974 and was succeeded by five African-American mayors in the next four decades: Maynard Jackson, Andrew Young, Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin and current Mayor Kasim Reed.

Regardless of who wins Tuesday's runoff, Atlanta will have its first female mayor since 2010, when former mayor Franklin left office.