The Latest: Turkey: Jerusalem recognition a Muslim red line

JERUSALEM — The Latest on possible U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a 'red line' for Muslims.

Erdogan said in a speech in parliament on Tuesday that said such a step would lead Ankara to cut off all diplomatic ties with Israel. He also said he would convene a summit meeting of countries of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to oppose any move recognizing Jerusalem.

Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, a position nearly the entire world rejects saying its status should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the eastern part of the city as their future capital.

___

10:40 a.m.

The diplomatic adviser of President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinian leadership would "stop contacts" with the United States if President Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

U.S. officials have said a possible recognition might come this week, prompting mounting Arab and Muslim criticism.

Abbas' aide Majdi Khaldi said on Tuesday the U.S. would lose credibility as a Mideast mediator if Trump goes ahead with the move.

East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, is home to major Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy sites. The Palestinians seek it as a future capital, while Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital.