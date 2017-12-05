The search is on for Zippy, town's missing life-size elf

DEERFIELD, N.H. — Police in a New Hampshire town are looking for Zippy, a beloved life-size elf on a shelf that usually can be seen at various sites leading up to Christmas.

Zippy is a mannequin in a red onesie, a cap and mittens. He was last seen at the gate by Deerfield's Veasey Park on Monday.

Deerfield Rescue Squad EMS captain Cindy McHugh says Zippy was in a beach chair with his sunglasses, an umbrella and a drink "taking in the sun."

A Facebook post from the Rescue Squad says, "This is not a joke or a game, we are very upset about someone choosing to ruin the fun for Deerfield's children."