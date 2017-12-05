Treasury targets cleric accused of helping IS recruits

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department took action Tuesday against a Jamaica-based Islamic cleric accused of helping Islamic State recruits travel to areas controlled by the militant group.

Treasury officials designated Abdullah Ibrahim Faisal as a global terrorist. The action blocks any property he has within U.S. jurisdiction and prevents Americans from engaging in any transactions with him.

"Faisal has recruited for and provided support to IS and his actions have influenced terrorists who engaged in bomb plots and other horrific attacks on innocent civilians," said John Smith, director of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. "This designation will help deter Faisal's global following and prevent U.S. persons from supporting him in any manner."

The New York County District Attorney's office for the State of New York unsealed an indictment in August charging Faisal with helping support IS group recruits. According to the indictment, Faisal is accused of recruiting individuals to travel to IS-controlled territory, providing them with contacts abroad and advice on how to evade detection by law enforcement. He is facing extradition proceedings in Jamaica.