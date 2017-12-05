UN rights chief: Dehumanizing Rohingya can fan more violence
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief says actions by Myanmar's government to "dehumanize" the Rohingya minority are likely to fan more violence and draw in communities from across the region.
Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein also urged the Human Rights Council to consider asking the U.N. General Assembly to authorize another U.N. investigation into abuses and violence against the Rohingya since August that has driven 626,000 into
Zeid, a Jordanian prince who goes by his first name, said no repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar should occur without "sustained human rights monitoring" to ensure they can live safely and in dignity.
He was speaking at a special council session Tuesday on the Rohingya's plight. A draft resolution urges Zeid's office to report on
