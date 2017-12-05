UPS trucks, centre, packages damaged in Maryland fire

FREDERICK, Md. — An overnight fire at a UPS centre in Maryland has sent a yet undetermined number of packages up in smoke during this holiday season.

WUSA-TV reports Frederick County Fire Department spokesman Kevin Fox says the fire was reported about 11:40 p.m. Monday.

News outlets report responding crews found 10 trucks and a package loading structure ablaze.

Fox says it took firefighter around 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control. He says the building suffered mostly exterior damage since a sprinkler system activated inside the main structure.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the fire's cause.