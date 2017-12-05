US officials say Trump has cast wider net for deportations

WASHINGTON — The Latest on immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A top immigration official says people living in the country illegally have good reason to be worried about getting deported under President Donald Trump.

Thomas Homan, deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, spoke Tuesday in Washington as the federal government announced that Border Patrol arrests plunged to a 45-year-low in the last fiscal year while arrests by deportation officers soared.

Homan says the Trump administration has cast a wider net when picking up people for deportation.

Administration officials say the decline in Border Patrol arrests to the lowest level since 1971 doesn't undercut justification for Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico.

6 a.m.

Numbers released Tuesday show the Border Patrol made nearly 311,000 arrests during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, a decline of 25 per cent from a year earlier and the lowest level since 1971. Despite the significant decline, arrests increased every month since May, largely families and unaccompanied children.