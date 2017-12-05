US stock indexes hold steady; tech recovers a bit

NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes held steady in Tuesday morning trading as some of the year's biggest winners picked themselves back up following recent stumbles.

Technology stocks recovered somewhat from their sharp tumble over the last week, and health care stocks also climbed. They helped offset losses for telecom stocks and other areas of the market.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,641, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 24,265, and the Nasdaq composite rose 40, or 0.6 per cent , to 6,816.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

REVVED UP: AutoZone jumped to one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after the auto parts company reported higher revenue and profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Shares rose $21.05, or 3 per cent , to $730.82.

AutoZone's is the latest in a long line of corporate profit reports that have shown not only growth but more than Wall Street had forecast. The improving earnings have been one of the main reasons for the S&P 500's roughly 18 per cent climb this year to record heights.

TECH CLIMBS: Technology stocks have been this year's biggest winners thanks to stronger profits and expectations for continued growth. Tech stocks in the S&P 500 rose twice as much as the overall index through the first 11 months of the year.

Tech began stumbling last week as expectations ramped up that Congress would be able to push through its plan to overhaul the tax system. Technology companies already pay some of the lowest effective tax rates of companies in the S&P 500, so they have less to gain from the proposal. Plus, skeptics have been arguing for months that tech stocks had become too pricey relative to their earnings.

That led to a 1.9 per cent drop for tech stocks in the S&P 500 on Monday, as investors shifted out of the sector and into companies that stand to benefit most from lower corporate tax rates, such as telecoms and financial companies.

On Tuesday, tech stocks recovered some of those losses. They climbed 0.9 per cent for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500. Micron Technology jumped $1.91, or 4.8 per cent , to $41.81, and Advanced Micro Devices rose 29 cents, or 2.9 per cent , to $10.32.

MARKETS ABROAD: European stock markets were down modestly after officials said an agreement on the United Kingdom's pending departure from the European Union was still as officials from the European Union continue to negotiate with the United Kingdom about its pending departure from the group.

France's CAC 40 dipped 0.4 per cent , and Germany's DAX was down 0.4 per cent . The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.1 per cent .

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.4 per cent , Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1 per cent and the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.3 per cent .

YIELDS: Yields on Treasurys inched higher, as bond prices dipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.38 per cent from 2.37 per cent late Monday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar ticked up to 112.69 Japanese yen from 112.60 yen late Monday. The euro dipped to $1.1833 from $1.1855, and the British pound fell to $1.3435 from $1.3471.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 3 cents to $57.44 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 28 cents to $62.73 per barrel.

Gold slipped $7.40 to $1,270.30 per ounce, silver lost 15 cents to $16.23 per ounce and copper dropped 10 cents to $2.99 per pound.

