White nationalist to speak March 14 at Cincinnati college

CINCINNATI — An attorney says white nationalist Richard Spencer's planned appearance at the University of Cincinnati has been scheduled for next March 14.

Michigan attorney Kyle Bristow has been pursuing legal efforts to get Spencer booked onto college campuses. Some universities have refused, and he has lawsuits pending in courts against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State.

The University of Cincinnati trustees in October condemned hate while defending a decision to allow Spencer to speak on campus, an appearance the school president says is stirring fear. The trustees' resolution said they believe in upholding the First Amendment and the fundamental role of free speech at a public university.

Messages were left Tuesday for UC representatives.