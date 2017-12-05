The Trenta of coffee shops: World's largest Starbucks opens in Shanghai

Coffee shop aficionados, take notice.

The world's largest Starbucks is opening in Shanghai and at nearly 30,000 square feet, it looks like a castle.

The company's biggest and most interactive cafe is called the Shanghai Reserve Roastery and it has several hard-to-believe features.

One of its three coffee bars is 88-feet long, the longest Starbucks bar in the world — because waiting in line is so 2016.

The coffee shop also has an integrated augmented reality system — a digital app that allows you to interact with the store and see how the coffee is made. Customers can earn virtual badges to commemorate their visit.

Wondering where that two-story, 40-ton copper cask came from? Your phone will tell you it mirrors the signature copper cask at the inaugural Reserve Roastery in Seattle.

If that isn't enough technology for you, the roastery is also home to the world's first tea bar made up of 3D-printed recycled materials.