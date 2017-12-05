Wyoming district ranger to lead Arizona national forest

JACKSON, Wyo. — A top official for the Bridger-Teton National Forest is leaving the Jackson Ranger District for a position with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Jackson Hole News And Guide reported Tuesday that District Ranger Dale Deiter is leaving Wyoming to lead the Prescott National Forest in north central Arizona as a supervisor.

He says he enjoyed the job and the place, but the cost of living became high with his salary was stretched thin between his mortgage and kids' college expenses even though he was highest-paid Jackson Ranger District employee.

The 52-year-old applied for the Jackson district ranger post over a decade ago.

He says one of his proudest accomplishments on the job was helping designate the Snake River watershed's wild and scenic stretches.

___