News / World

Yemen's chaos deepens after rebels killed ex-president Saleh

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts to fight pro-government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. Yemenis in the war-torn country's capital crowded into basements overnight, Monday Dec. 4, 2017, as Saudi-led fighter jets pounded the positions of Houthi rebels, who are now fighting forces loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh for control of the city. A Sanaa-based protection and advocacy adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council said Monday that the violence left aid workers trapped inside their homes and was "completely paralyzing humanitarian operations." (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts to fight pro-government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. Yemenis in the war-torn country's capital crowded into basements overnight, Monday Dec. 4, 2017, as Saudi-led fighter jets pounded the positions of Houthi rebels, who are now fighting forces loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh for control of the city. A Sanaa-based protection and advocacy adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council said Monday that the violence left aid workers trapped inside their homes and was "completely paralyzing humanitarian operations." (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

SANAA, Yemen — The killing of Yemen's ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh by the country's Shiite rebels as their alliance crumbled has thrown the nearly three-year civil war into unpredictable new chaos.

A video circulating online on Monday showed Saleh's body with a gaping head wound dumped in a pickup truck by rebels — a grisly end recalling that of longtime strongman Saleh's contemporary, Libya's Moammar Gadhafi, in 2011.

Saleh's slaying likely gives the rebels the upper hand in the days-long fighting for the country's capital, Sanaa.

It also shatters hopes by Yemen's Saudi-backed government that Saleh's recent split with the Iranian-backed rebels, known as Houthis, would have weakened them and given the government and the Saudi coalition backing a chance for a turning point in the stalemated war that has brought humanitarian disaster.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular