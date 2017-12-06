2nd report finds law enforcement missteps in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. — A report on Virginia's response to a violent white nationalist rally this summer has found some missteps by law enforcement, including a "chaotic scene" in a joint incident command centre and little "on-the-ground co-operation " between agencies.

The report prepared by the International Association of Chiefs of Police is the second independent review released this month on the deadly Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville.

Some of the report's findings overlap with a blistering, much longer report by former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy, who conducted a review for the city. But it is generally far less critical of the state's response.

The report says city officials "spoke very highly of the support they received from the Commonwealth."