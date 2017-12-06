News / World

2nd report finds law enforcement missteps in Charlottesville

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. A former federal prosecutor says the law enforcement response to a white nationalist rally this summer in Charlottesville that erupted in violence was a series of failures. The findings of former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy's monthslong investigation were unveiled Friday, Dec. 1. City officials asked him to conduct the review after facing scathing criticism over the Aug. 12 rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. A former federal prosecutor says the law enforcement response to a white nationalist rally this summer in Charlottesville that erupted in violence was a series of failures. The findings of former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy's monthslong investigation were unveiled Friday, Dec. 1. City officials asked him to conduct the review after facing scathing criticism over the Aug. 12 rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — A report on Virginia's response to a violent white nationalist rally this summer has found some missteps by law enforcement, including a "chaotic scene" in a joint incident command centre and little "on-the-ground co-operation " between agencies.

The report prepared by the International Association of Chiefs of Police is the second independent review released this month on the deadly Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville.

Some of the report's findings overlap with a blistering, much longer report by former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy, who conducted a review for the city. But it is generally far less critical of the state's response.

The report says city officials "spoke very highly of the support they received from the Commonwealth."

It says co-operation "among all parties" during the planning stage was "excellent."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular