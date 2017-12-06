3 hurt in chemical explosion at southeastern Arkansas plant
A
A
Share via Email
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Three workers performing maintenance duties at a chemical plant in southeastern Arkansas were injured when a decomposing product exploded.
The Helena Daily World reported the explosion occurred Wednesday morning at United Initiators, which makes peroxide. The plant is located in an industrial park in Helena-West Helena, 3 miles (5
Jon Cummins, the plant's
WREG-TV of Memphis, Tennessee, reported that no fire occurred.
The company stopped production to begin an investigation.
Germany-based United Initiators acquired its Helena-West Helena plant in 2012, according to the company's